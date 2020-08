FILE PHOTO: People walk along the street as the government eases restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday 111 people had died from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the official death toll to 17,025.

Russia’s coronavirus taskforce reported 4,941 new cases, bringing its nationwide tally to 985,346, the fourth largest caseload in the world.