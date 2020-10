FILE PHOTO: Medical specialists transport a person on a stretcher outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia recorded 290 new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing its official death toll to 25,242.

Authorities reported 15,971 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, bringing the nationwide total to 1,463,306, the fourth highest in the world.