People rest on the shore of the Gulf of Finland amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Saint Petersburg, Russia May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday reported 174 deaths from the new coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, matching its record daily rise for fatalities and taking the overall death toll to 4,142.

The country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said the overall number of infections had risen by 8,371 to 379,051.