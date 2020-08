FILE PHOTO: Medical specialists wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walk outside outside the I.I. Dzhanelidze Research Institute of Emergency Medicine amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 4,980 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing its confirmed national tally up to 990,326.

Authorities said 68 people had died of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, raising the official death toll to 17,093.