FILE PHOTO: A shop assistant puts a sale sign on a show window in Moscow, Russia June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 4,676 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing its confirmed national tally up to 970,865.

Authorities said 115 people had died of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, raising the official death toll to 16,683.