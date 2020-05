FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist wearing a personal protective equipment (PPE) works in the hospital No. 1 named after N.I. Pirogov, which delivers treatment to patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia May 23, 2020. Kirill Zykov/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Cases of the coronavirus in Russia climbed to 353,427 on Monday, having risen by 8,946 in the past 24 hours, the country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said.

It said the number of fatalities had risen by 92 overnight, taking the overall nationwide death toll from the virus to 3,633.