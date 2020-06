FILE PHOTO: A law enforcement officer wearing a protective mask amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) stands guard on Victory Day, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Sunday reported 6,791 new coronavirus cases, a figure that keeps the daily rise below 7,000 for a third day in a row for the first time since late April. The new cases take the cumulative nationwide tally to 634,437.

The country’s coronavirus response centre said 104 people had died of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 9,073.