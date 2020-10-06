Russia's new coronavirus cases surge past 11,000 to highest since May 11

FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist wearing protective gear walks next to an ambulance outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s daily tally of new coronavirus cases rose to its highest since May 11 on Monday as authorities reported 11,615 new infections nationwide, including 4,082 in Moscow.

Authorities said 188 people had died overnight, pushing the official death toll to 21,663. The total number of cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak stands at 1,237,504, they said.