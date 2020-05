FILE PHOTO: Russia's Emergencies Ministry members wearing protective gear spray disinfectant while sanitizing the Leningradsky railway station amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s official coronavirus death toll rose to 3,099 on Thursday after officials said 127 people had died in the last 24 hours.

Russia’s authorities reported 8,849 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing the nationwide case tally to 317,554.