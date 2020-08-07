Russia registers 25,521 more deaths in June than same month last year

FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes care of a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the City Clinical Hospital Number 15 named after O. Filatov, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia, in this handout picture released June 12, 2020. Andrei Nikerichev/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia registered 162,758 deaths in June, up 18.6% from the same month last year, data from the state statistics service Rosstat showed on Friday.

That included 11,917 deaths of people suspected or confirmed as having COVID-19, Rosstat data showed. Of these, COVID-19 was registered as the primary cause of death in 5,448 cases.

Many countries are looking at such “all-cause mortality” statistics as a guide to understanding the full impact of the virus, as some deaths caused by COVID-19 may go unrecorded, while the death toll from other illnesses may also rise at a time when healthcare systems are under strain.

There were 3.1% more deaths in Russia in the first half of 2020 compared with the same period last year, Rosstat data showed.

In May, there were 11.9% more deaths than the previous May.

As of Friday, Russia had reported 877,135 cases of the novel coronavirus, the world’s fourth-largest total, and its death toll from the virus stood at 14,725.