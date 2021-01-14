Russia to meet its Sputnik V vaccine export promises over next 6-9 months: RDIF chief

Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), attends a meeting chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin outside Moscow, Russia March 11, 2020. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Major export deals to supply doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 will be fulfilled over the next six to nine months, the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev, told a Reuters Next summit on Thursday.

Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said 95% of the many multi-million-dose export deals the fund had signed would be supplied by manufacturers located outside of Russia.