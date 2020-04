FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council via video link, from Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russian regions would receive an additional 200 billion roubles ($2.7 billion) as a relief measure amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

Russian airlines will also get additional support - more than 23 billion roubles, Putin told a government meeting.