European Medicines Agency set to visit Russia on April 10: health minister

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Representatives from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will visit Russia on April 10, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

The EMA launched a rolling review of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine earlier this month.

An EMA official urged EU members this month to refrain from approving Sputnik V at the national level while the agency was still reviewing it.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Alison Williams

