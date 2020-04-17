Russia will consider lifting ban on Western fish imports: ministry

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will consider a proposal of a local fish union to remove a ban on Western fish imports, imposed in 2014, Oksana Lut, deputy agriculture minister, told reporters on Friday.

“We asked the union to calculate the economic efficiency of this measure in order to estimate how much companies would earn from this and how much tax would go to the budget,” Lut said.

“After that, we will show the assessment to the Economy and Finance ministries, and then, if the effectiveness is confirmed, we will discuss the feasibility of the relevant decisions,” she added.