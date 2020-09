FILE PHOTO: A passenger wearing a protective face mask and gloves walks past a departures board at Sheremetyevo International Airport amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside Moscow, Russia June 4, 2020. Alexander Avilov/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has resumed international flights with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and the Maldives, a government order published on Thursday showed.

The government said it had authorized three flights a week to Cairo, as well as two flights a week to Dubai and to the Maldives’s Velana International Airport.