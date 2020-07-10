World News
July 10, 2020 / 3:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russian Deputy PM proposes resuming international flights from June 15

FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova attends a session of a coordination council to confront the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia March 14, 2020. Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova on Friday proposed that Russia resume international flights to and from the country from July 15, two weeks earlier than the scheduled date of August 1 for resuming international air travel.

Golikova said foreigners travelling to Russia would have to have proof of a negative test for COVID-19, taken in the last three days before their arrival, in order to enter the country.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alex Richardson

