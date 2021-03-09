Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare & Pharma

No contract signed to produce Russian COVID-19 shot, says French official

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - No company in France has signed a contract with Russia to produce its COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine, a spokesman for France’s industry minister said on Tuesday, appearing to contradict the head of Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund.

“We have not identified a site which meets their requirements,” the spokesman said. “As far as we’re aware, no contract has been signed by a company in France to produce the Sputnik V vaccine.”

Earlier, the head of Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said his organisation had struck deals with production facilities in Italy, Spain, France and Germany to manufacture the Russian shot.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Richard Lough and Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up