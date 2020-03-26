Putin, Macron discuss repatriation of citizens amid coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in a televised speech in Moscow, Russia March 25, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the global coronavirus outbreak, agreeing to coordinate the issue of returning citizens to their home countries, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Putin and Macron, in a phone call, discussed measures introduced to counteract the spread of the infection as well as conditions for the transportation of medical equipment, the Kremlin said.