Gazprom pumps gas to China as planned despite contractor's work suspension

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s largest gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday it was supplying natural gas to China as planned after the company’s contractor said it was suspending works at a China-assigned field.

Stroytransneftegaz, a contractor working for Russian energy giant Gazprom at the Chayanda gas field in Siberia, said earlier on Wednesday it was halting its works there until lockdown measures are lifted, the TASS news agency reported.

Gazprom said its unit Gazprom Dobycha Noyabrsk kept on extracting gas and preparing it for transportation at the Chayanda field as planned.

The schedule for launching facilities at the gas field also remains unchanged, Gazprom said.

Gazprom last month evacuated 23 workers from the Chayanda gas field after four workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Siberian gas field was launched in December to move gas supplies via pipeline to China for the first time.