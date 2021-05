Russian Supreme Court rejects Gilead lawsuit over COVID-19 drug

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen in Oceanside, California, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a lawsuit from U.S. company Gilead Sciences challenging the Russian government’s decision last year to let a Russian pharmaceutical firm develop the COVID-19 drug remdesivir without Gilead’s consent.

Pharmasyntez on Tuesday shipped a generic version of the drug - called Remdeform - to India as part of humanitarian aid contributions.