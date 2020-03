FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot is seen on an Airbus A320 which landed after an inaugural trip at the Marseille-Provence airport in Marignane, France, June 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s state carrier Aeroflot (AFLT.MM) said on Thursday it would suspend its flights to and from Hong Kong amid fears over coronavirus.

The route will continue flying from Moscow to Hong Kong until March 7 and from Hong Kong to Moscow until March 8, the report said, after which those services would be suspended.