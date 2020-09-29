Russia's Putin, Japan's Suga discuss possible cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday discussed possible medical cooperation, including on the development of COVID-19 vaccines, the Kremlin said in a statement.
The Kremlin not give more detail on the nature of the potential cooperation that it said was discussed in the leaders’ phone call.
Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Heavens
