Russia records more than 10,000 deaths linked to coronavirus in July - stats agency

A medical specialist wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes care of a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the City Clinical Hospital Number 15 named after O. Filatov, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia, in this handout picture released June 12, 2020. Andrei Nikerichev/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia registered 10,079 deaths linked to suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, data from the state statistics service Rosstat showed on Friday.

The virus had been the main cause of death in 4,863 of these cases, Rosstat said.

Russia recorded a total of 181,500 deaths that month, up from the 151,554 it had recorded in July last year, according to the data.

The country has overall recorded 1,015,105 cases of the coronavirus, the fourth largest caseload in the world.