Kremlin says it is not satisfied with slow rate of COVID-19 vaccination

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was not satisfied by the slow rate of COVID-19 vaccinations in Russia and that it saw inoculations as the only way to beat the coronavirus pandemic.
Russia has recorded a surge in coronavirus cases in the last week. Authorities reported more than 14,700 infections on Sunday, the largest one-day tally since February.
“We should probably all be unsatisfied with the rates of vaccination,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “They leave a lot to be desired.”
Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans
