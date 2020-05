A view shows a closed cafe amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in central Moscow, Russia May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will later on Wednesday hear details of a government plan to gradually ease restrictions imposed over the coronavirus crisis, the Kremlin said.

The country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said earlier on Wednesday that the number of cases had risen by more than 10,000 for a fourth consecutive day and now stood at 165,929.