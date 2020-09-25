Russia doesn't plan lockdowns despite increase in coronavirus cases: Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: A security guard looks on wearing a protective face mask in Moscow, as Russia's coronavirus case tally passed the one million September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia does not plan to impose severe lockdown restrictions despite a growing number of COVID-19 cases, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Russia’s daily tally of new coronavirus cases hit its highest level since June 23 on Friday with 7,212 infections reported across the country. With 1,136,048 cases, Russia currently has the fourth highest number of infections in the world.

“Of course the increase in these figures is a reason to be much more careful and take care of yourselves and your loved ones,” Peskov told reporters on a conference call.