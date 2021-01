FILE PHOTO: An empty vial of the second dose of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine is pictured at the San Martin hospital, in La Plata, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund signed a deal on Tuesday to supply the Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus to Malaysia, the TASS news agency cited Russia’s embassy in Kuala Lumpur as saying.