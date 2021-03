Vial labelled "Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on displayed Sputnik V logo is seen in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Mali has approved the use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday.

RDIF, which has actively promoted the vaccine abroad, said the shot had so far been approved for use in 58 countries.