Russia to vaccinate high risk groups against COVID-19 towards end of year - agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday that mass vaccination of high risk groups in the country against COVID-19 would begin in November-December this year, Russian news agencies reported.

Russia this month became the first country to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing, prompting international experts to question its safety and efficacy.