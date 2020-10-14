Russian health minister says coronavirus situation remains strained - RIA

FILE PHOTO: Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko speaks during a demonstration prior to the opening of a new section for treatment of patients, affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at N.I. Pirogov National Medical and Surgical Centre in Moscow, Russia April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday that the coronavirus situation in the country remained very strained and that many people were not following all safety guidelines, the RIA news agency reported.

As of Tuesday, Russia had reported 1,326,178 infections. It has the fourth largest number of cases in the world behind the United States, India and Brazil.