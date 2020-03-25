Moscow bans events, closes most shops to curb coronavirus spread: Mayor

FILE PHOTO: Medical specialists wearing protective gear gather outside a hospital for patients infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow introduced a raft of new measures on Wednesday aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, including a temporary ban on holding any public events and the suspension of free public transport for the over 65s, the city’s mayor said on his website.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said food shops, banks and household services would remain open.

Russia has reported 658 coronavirus cases, 410 of them in Moscow.