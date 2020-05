FILE PHOTO: Vehicles spray disinfectant while sanitizing a road amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, signed on Wednesday an order to extend self-isolation due to the coronavirus until June 14, but has also lifted some restrictions.

He said in his blog that apart from non-food stores, some other services, such as dry-cleaners, would be re-opened starting from Monday.