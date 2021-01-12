Pfizer could pitch its COVID-19 vaccine to Russian regulators: TASS

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker prepares a syringe of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in France, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Pfizer is considering seeking approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in Russia, the TASS news agency cited the U.S. drugmaker as saying on Tuesday.

“Pfizer is considering the possibility of applying to register its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the Russian Federation,” TASS cited the company as saying in a statement.

Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with Germany’s BioNTech, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia has registered two COVID-19 vaccines for domestic use, both developed by Russian research institutes. They have been used to inoculate over a million people since Moscow’s mass-vaccination programme began last month, authorities say.

On Monday, the Interfax news agency cited Pfizer as saying that this year it would only ship its vaccine to countries where it has already inked government-level contracts. No contract for delivery has been signed with Russia.