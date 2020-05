FILE PHOTO: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin takes part in a video conference call on the implementation of economy and social sphere relief measures amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Moscow, Russia May 19, 2020. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s coronavirus outbreak is entering a more stable phase, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday, while warning that restrictions should be lifted carefully in the 17 regions where such moves have been authorised.

Russia’s coronavirus cases passed through 300,000 on Wednesday, but with the lowest daily rise in infections since May 1.