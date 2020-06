FILE PHOTO: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin takes part in a video conference call with officials in Moscow, Russia May 25, 2020. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - There are grounds for cautious optimism in Russia about the country’s coronavirus outbreak, where the situation remains stable, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.

Russia has reported 414,878 cases of the novel coronavirus and 4,855 deaths.