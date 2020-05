FILE PHOTO: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin chairs a meeting on measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) via video link in Moscow, Russia April 8, 2020. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is back at work after being diagnosed with the new coronavirus, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin had signed a decree cancelling a temporary transfer of Mishustin’s duties to First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, who had been Russia’s acting prime minister since April 30.