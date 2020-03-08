Moscow threatens with prison for failure of 'self-isolation' over coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the city centre and steam rising from chimneys of a heating power plant on a frosty day in Moscow, Russia February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow city authorities threatened prison terms of up to five years on Sunday for people failing to self-isolate in their homes for two weeks after visiting countries hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

The city government had announced a “high alert regime” and imposed extra measures on Thursday to prevent a spread of the illness in the Russian capital.

Those who return from China, South Korea, Iran, France, Germany, Italy and Spain and other states showing possible “unfavorable” signs of coronavirus should self-isolate themselves at home for 14 days, Moscow city hall has said.

The Moscow healthcare department said on Sunday that those disregarding the regulation risked severe punishment including imprisonment of up to five years.

There have been 15 cases of coronavirus infections reported in Russia so far.