FILE PHOTO: Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with leaders of State Duma factions, via a video conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia October 6, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia did not plan to impose blanket restrictions or a national lockdown to curb the surge in coronavirus cases.

Speaking at an investor forum, he said that Russia would impose targeted measures in response to the pandemic if needed.