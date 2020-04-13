Putin says Russia may draw on defence ministry resources to combat coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with governors and officials via video link, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, outside Moscow, Russia April 8, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday the coronavirus situation was getting worse and that Russia may draw on the Defence Ministry’s resources to tackle the crisis if needed.

Putin, who was speaking at a meeting with senior officials broadcast on state television, said the situation was constantly changing and that the next few weeks would prove decisive in its battle to halt the contagion.