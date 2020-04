FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony for newly appointed foreign ambassadors to Russia, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 5, 2020. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin would give a speech about the coronavirus situation in the country later on Tuesday.

“President Putin has a big speech planned, but I am not going to announce anything, let’s wait until the meeting,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.