Putin warns global market rivalry rising amid coronavirus pandemic

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on social and economic issues amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia May 6, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that international rivalry on global markets was rising because of a fall in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Against the backdrop of falling global demand, the struggle for international markets for deliveries of fuel and raw material goods, food, and other products has intensified,” Putin said at a government meeting broadcast on state television.