FILE PHOTO: Medical specialists wearing protective gear accompany a woman outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Health Ministry issued a recommendation on Thursday that Russians stay at home this weekend because of a sharp rise in new coronavirus cases, the RIA news agency reported.

Russia reported 11,493 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, just short of the most confirmed in a single day during the pandemic, pushing the overall total to 1,260,112.