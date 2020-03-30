Russia's PM asks regions to consider Moscow-style coronavirus restrictions: RIA

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin chairs a meeting, dedicated to the measures to stop the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia March 27, 2020. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin asked Russia’s regional governors on Monday to consider imposing the same restrictions on movement to halt the spread of the coronavirus that have been imposed in Moscow, the RIA news agency reported.

Authorities in the capital announced a partial lockdown on Sunday, ordering residents to stay at home from Monday in their toughest move yet to slow the spread of coronavirus after the number of official cases in Moscow passed the 1,000 mark.