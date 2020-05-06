Moscow mayor says coronavirus outbreak has stabilised, proposes partial reopening

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Wednesday the outbreak of the coronavirus had stabilised over the past two weeks, with the growth in cases corresponding to an increase in testing, but said self-isolation should continue.

Sobyanin warned against service sector businesses opening too soon, but proposed allowing all industrial companies to resume work from May 12.

Anna Popova, head of Russia’s consumer health regulator Rospotrebnadzor, said walking and exercise would be permitted in the first phase of lifting lockdown restrictions, as well as the opening of some shops. Previously, authorities said they would consider lifting restrictions from May 12.