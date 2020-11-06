Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Russia records 22.8% more deaths in September - stats agency

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ambulances are parked outside a hospital amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Omsk, Russia November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia recorded 170,717 deaths in September, up 22.8% on the same month last year, data from state statistics service Rosstat showed on Friday.

Of these cases, Russia officially recorded 9,798 deaths linked to suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these, the coronavirus had been the main cause of death in 5,199 cases, Rosstat said.

Russia reported a record high of 20,582 new coronavirus cases on Friday, including 6,253 infections in Moscow, bringing the national tally to 1,733,440.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by David Goodman

