Russia registers one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine for use against COVID-19: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s health ministry has registered the one-shot Sputnik-Light version of its COVID-19 vaccine for use, the TASS news agency reported on Monday.

Russia said last week that it had completed clinical trials for the slimmed-down vaccine, which it has cast as a possible temporary solution to help countries with high infection rates make the vaccine go further.

Moscow has said that its two-dose Sputnik V vaccine will remain the main version used in Russia.

(This story reflects TASS correction, making clear that the ministry has been asked to register the vaccine, but has not yet done so.)