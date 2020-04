FILE PHOTO: A Russian army serviceman wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant while sanitizing a factory amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 4,268 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, fewer than 6,060 on the previous day, which took the total number of cases to 47,121.

Forty-four Russian coronavirus patients died in the last 24 hours, the Russian coronavirus crisis response center said.