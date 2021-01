FILE PHOTO: Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko speaks during a demonstration prior to the opening of a new section for treatment of patients, affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at N.I. Pirogov National Medical and Surgical Centre in Moscow, Russia April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko on Friday said a test system for detecting the coronavirus variant discovered in the UK will soon be available for medical institutions, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia has suspended flights to and from Britain until Feb. 1. The ban has been in place since Dec. 22.