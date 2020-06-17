Disagreement on WHO hindering U.N. Security Council conference: RIA

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that differences between other nations over the role of the World Health Organization have delayed a video conference being organized between the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, the RIA news agency reported.

The conference aims to discuss the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, but members disagree on how to assess the role of the WHO in their conference communique, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.