Russia will accept ventilators from United States if needed: Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist wearing protective gear pushes a stretcher while relocating a non-transparent bag, which presumably contains a human body, in a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will accept an offer by U.S. President Donald Trump to ship ventilators to the country if its efforts to contain an outbreak of the novel coronavirus require them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Russia has so far recorded 27,938 cases and 232 coronavirus-related deaths.

A Russian military plane earlier this month delivered ventilators and other medical supplies to New York after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump spoke by phone.